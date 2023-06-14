Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW) Short Interest Update

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,300 shares, an increase of 277.3% from the May 15th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ EPOW remained flat at $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,603. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85. Sunrise New Energy has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
