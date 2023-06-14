Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW) Short Interest Update

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,300 shares, an increase of 277.3% from the May 15th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Sunrise New Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EPOW remained flat at $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,603. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85. Sunrise New Energy has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sunrise New Energy Company Profile

Sunrise New Energy Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. It also operates a legacy internet knowledge sharing platform business. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc Sunrise New Energy Co, Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

