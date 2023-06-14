sUSD 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.29 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One sUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003855 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a total market cap of $44.23 million and $1.29 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 44,249,867 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

