Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Short Interest Update

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the May 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Suzano by 6.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano during the third quarter worth $8,878,000. Bizma Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Suzano in the 3rd quarter worth $2,226,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Suzano by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 206,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 69,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 33,302 shares during the period. 2.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SUZ remained flat at $9.63 during trading on Wednesday. 2,415,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.94. Suzano has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $11.09.

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.16). Suzano had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Suzano will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

