Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 563,200 shares, a growth of 86.3% from the May 15th total of 302,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,126.4 days.
Suzuki Motor Stock Performance
SZKMF remained flat at $33.51 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $38.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average of $34.74.
About Suzuki Motor
