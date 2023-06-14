Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 563,200 shares, a growth of 86.3% from the May 15th total of 302,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,126.4 days.

Suzuki Motor Stock Performance

SZKMF remained flat at $33.51 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $38.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average of $34.74.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

