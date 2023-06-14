Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in May

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Swedbank AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of SEK 177.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY traded down SEK 0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting SEK 16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 131,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,596. The business’s 50 day moving average is SEK 16.63 and its 200-day moving average is SEK 17.52. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.91. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of SEK 12.14 and a 52 week high of SEK 21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of SEK 0.57 by SEK 0.07. The firm had revenue of SEK 1.66 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Swedbank AB will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.7564 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.55%.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

