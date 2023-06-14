Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) CFO Sells $12,872.87 in Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) CFO Keith A. Goldan sold 577 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $12,872.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,628 shares in the company, valued at $58,630.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:SNDX traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,983. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.13. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $29.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average is $23.19.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 5,861,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,162,000 after acquiring an additional 274,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,900,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,506,000 after acquiring an additional 548,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,866,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,655,000 after acquiring an additional 217,767 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,708,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,390,000 after acquiring an additional 296,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,802,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,339,000 after acquiring an additional 21,396 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

