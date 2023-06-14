Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SYNH has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Syneos Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Syneos Health Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $41.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.61. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syneos Health

About Syneos Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 898.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 115.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 33.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

