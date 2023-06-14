T-mac DAO Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.03 Billion (TMG)

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 14th. Over the last seven days, T-mac DAO has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. T-mac DAO has a total market cap of $16.03 billion and $90,580.64 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One T-mac DAO token can currently be bought for $16.03 or 0.00063922 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000032 BTC.

T-mac DAO Token Profile

T-mac DAO was first traded on April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. T-mac DAO’s official website is t-mac.homes/home. The official message board for T-mac DAO is medium.com/@t_macdao. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao.

T-mac DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “T-mac DAO (TMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. T-mac DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of T-mac DAO is 16.69076643 USD and is up 1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $97,182.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://t-mac.homes/home.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-mac DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade T-mac DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase T-mac DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

