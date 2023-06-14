Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Short Interest Update

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the May 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Talanx Stock Performance

TNXXF remained flat at C$32.67 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 19 shares. Talanx has a 12-month low of C$34.49 and a 12-month high of C$34.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$33.89.

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

