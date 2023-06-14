Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) vs. InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) and InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.3% of Target Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. 68.3% of Target Hospitality shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Target Hospitality and InPost’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target Hospitality 20.59% 78.00% 20.60% InPost N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Target Hospitality $501.98 million 3.03 $73.94 million $1.13 13.28 InPost N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Target Hospitality and InPost’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Target Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than InPost.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Target Hospitality and InPost, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Target Hospitality 0 0 2 0 3.00 InPost 0 1 0 0 2.00

Target Hospitality presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.24%. InPost has a consensus price target of $12.02, indicating a potential upside of 132.72%. Given InPost’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InPost is more favorable than Target Hospitality.

Summary

Target Hospitality beats InPost on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Target Hospitality

(Get Rating)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services. It serves the U.S. government, government contractors, investment grade natural resource development companies, and energy infrastructure companies. Target Hospitality Corp. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About InPost

(Get Rating)

InPost S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines. The To-Door segment delivers parcels using door-to-door couriers. The Mondial Relay segment delivers parcels to automated parcel machines; and operates pick-up drop-off (PUDO) points in France, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Portugal. The International Other segment delivers parcels to automated parcel machines in the United Kingdom and Italy. The company also provides fulfilment services; IT services; and e-Grocery, a delivery service for food and FMCG products through InPost Fresh app. InPost S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.