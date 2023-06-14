Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 30th

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:THQ opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.21.

Institutional Trading of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

