Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Price Performance

THW stock opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.38. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $15.84.

Institutional Trading of Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 133,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 636,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period.

About Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry. Its objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investment companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities and debt securities.

