Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives $33.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.14.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDOC. Stephens began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. SVB Securities raised Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.
Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health
In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $411,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $411,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,464 shares of company stock valued at $510,470 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.
Teladoc Health Stock Performance
Shares of TDOC stock opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.07. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.37.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 285.51%. The company had revenue of $629.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.55 million. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
About Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.
