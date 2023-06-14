Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives $33.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.14.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDOC. Stephens began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. SVB Securities raised Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $411,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $411,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,464 shares of company stock valued at $510,470 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 274.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 23,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,892,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,754,000 after buying an additional 97,111 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 45,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.07. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 285.51%. The company had revenue of $629.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.55 million. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

Featured Stories

