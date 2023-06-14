Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Short Interest Update

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 185.7% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
TLTZY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.62. Tele2 AB has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $6.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62.
Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $671.05 million during the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 15.41%.
TLTZY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.
Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.
