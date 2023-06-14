Telekom Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:MYTEF) Trading 6.2% Higher

Telekom Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:MYTEF – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 5,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 2,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Telekom Malaysia Berhad Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76.

About Telekom Malaysia Berhad

Telekom Malaysia Bhd. engages in the establishment, maintenance, and provision of telecommunication services and solutions in broadband, data, and fixed-line. It operates through the following segments: unifi, TM ONE, TM GLOBAL, and Shared Service and Others. The unifi segment comprises retail business, which refers to telecommunication services and communications solutions to households, individuals as well as small and medium enterprise companies.

