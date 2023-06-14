Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Industria de Diseño Textil’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.
Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Performance
Shares of IDEXY stock opened at $18.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $115.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54.
Industria de Diseño Textil Increases Dividend
About Industria de Diseño Textil
Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.
