Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Industria de Diseño Textil’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Performance

Shares of IDEXY stock opened at $18.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $115.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54.

Industria de Diseño Textil Increases Dividend

About Industria de Diseño Textil

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.2358 dividend. This is an increase from Industria de Diseño Textil’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.15%.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

