Terra Classic Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $555.35 million and $91.33 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00009657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002322 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002995 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001299 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Terra Classic

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,847,118,019,667 coins and its circulating supply is 5,840,248,111,164 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

