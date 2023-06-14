Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives $68.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $58.45 on Friday. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $50.36 and a 12-month high of $67.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $74.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.96 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 70.11% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Institutional Trading of Terreno Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,159,000 after purchasing an additional 341,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,873,000 after buying an additional 549,823 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,323,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,886,000 after buying an additional 217,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Terreno Realty by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,414,000 after buying an additional 291,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Terreno Realty by 10.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,141,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,967,000 after buying an additional 305,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

