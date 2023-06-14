Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) Short Interest Down 82.6% in May

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the May 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Tetra Bio-Pharma Price Performance
Tetra Bio-Pharma stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,707. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. Tetra Bio-Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10.
Tetra Bio-Pharma Company Profile
