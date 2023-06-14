Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director J Kenneth Thompson Sells 2,500 Shares

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.21, for a total transaction of $390,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

J Kenneth Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $761,550.00.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $160.18. 208,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $169.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.26 and a 200-day moving average of $145.18.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.00 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $595,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTEK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

