TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the May 15th total of 137,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFFP. Jonestrading began coverage on TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFFP. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,826,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,050,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 255.3% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 221,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 158,943 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ TFFP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 29,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,687. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $6.73.

(Get Rating)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.