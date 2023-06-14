Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Short Interest Down 99.7% in May

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the May 15th total of 1,588,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TBVPF remained flat at $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 250,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,430. Thai Beverage Public has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48.

About Thai Beverage Public

Thai Beverage Public Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of beverage. It operates through the following segments: Spirits, Beer, Non-alcoholic Beverage, and Food. The Spirits segment produces and sell spirits products. The Beer segment manufactures branded beer products.

