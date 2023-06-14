The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.43.

Several research firms have commented on BNS. Scotiabank cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

NYSE BNS opened at $49.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.41. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $63.75. The stock has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.07). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.7851 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 159,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,236,000 after buying an additional 18,647 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,343,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,101,000 after buying an additional 108,043 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. Finally, Ruggaard & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth approximately $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

