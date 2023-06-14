The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Short Interest Update

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 177.1% from the May 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
The New Germany Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE:GF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.97. 10,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,295. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85. The New Germany Fund has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $9.70.
The New Germany Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.
The New Germany Fund Company Profile
The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
