The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Short Interest Update

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 177.1% from the May 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

The New Germany Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:GF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.97. 10,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,295. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85. The New Germany Fund has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

The New Germany Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 274,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 214,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,474,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after buying an additional 95,767 shares during the period.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

