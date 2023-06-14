The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Position Boosted by Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Trade Desk comprises about 2.3% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $863,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,756,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,727,000 after acquiring an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 562.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 54,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 46,441 shares during the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP bought a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $22,663,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2,073.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 17,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,584.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,019,194 shares of company stock valued at $62,214,552. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.81. 676,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,208,792. The company has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 516.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.75. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $78.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.68.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

