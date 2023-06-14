The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 324,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $28,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 880,643 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $76,510,000 after acquiring an additional 245,126 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 48,177 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Fox Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $6,827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.36.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,320,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,361,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The company has a market cap of $172.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.