Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB) Short Interest Update

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Thomasville Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS THVB traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.01. 345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275. Thomasville Bancshares has a 1 year low of $59.50 and a 1 year high of $78.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.67.
About Thomasville Bancshares
