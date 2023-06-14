Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Stock Up 4.9 %

THBRF traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.55. 5,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,008. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc develops, produces, and distributes film and television programs in Canada, the United States, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, and internationally. Its portfolio consists of animated, factual, and scripted projects. The company's programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and dramas, and unscripted contents.

