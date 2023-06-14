TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.15

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.15 and last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 437551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TIMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TIM in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised TIM from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

TIM Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47.

TIM Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.0745 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. TIM’s payout ratio is 95.31%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of TIM by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 22,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TIM by 41.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 139,387 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in TIM by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 396,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 18,067 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TIM by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of TIM by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TIM

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

