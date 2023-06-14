Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) Position Raised by Frontier Asset Management LLC

Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Frontier Asset Management LLC owned 3.25% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $5,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 42.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 29,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Stock Performance

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $185.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.94. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $33.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.20.

About Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

