Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the May 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of TKGSY stock opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $11.61.

Get Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. alerts:

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city and liquid gas, and LNG in Japan. The company operates through five segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas, Energy Related, and Real Estate. It offers engineering solutions; gas installation work and construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.