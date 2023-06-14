Toncoin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.75 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00005535 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $4.75 billion and approximately $9.87 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00020180 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00018705 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015616 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,118.27 or 1.00028336 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00018734 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.51228978 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $4,547,877.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.