Toncoin Trading Down 8.8% Over Last Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00005789 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $5.14 billion and approximately $3.83 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00019495 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00019256 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00015719 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,003.19 or 1.00017836 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000070 BTC.

TON is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.51228978 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $4,547,877.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

