Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director David Allan Malinauskas Sells 3,000 Shares

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 3,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.50, for a total transaction of C$319,500.00.

Toromont Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:TIH traded up C$0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$107.76. The company had a trading volume of 103,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$107.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$106.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a one year low of C$93.25 and a one year high of C$114.82.

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toromont Industries Company Profile

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$125.43.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

