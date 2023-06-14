Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 479.4% from the May 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $4,073,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 464.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 20,038 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $1,991,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $237,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.28. The stock had a trading volume of 39,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,695. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.74. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $36.39.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%.

(Get Rating)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

See Also

