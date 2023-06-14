Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TCOA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TCOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 1,433.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TCOA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.33. 4,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,970. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18. Trajectory Alpha Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.78.

Get Trajectory Alpha Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Trajectory Alpha Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trajectory Alpha Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trajectory Alpha Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trajectory Alpha Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trajectory Alpha Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Trajectory Alpha Acquisition by 313.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About Trajectory Alpha Acquisition

Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology-driven business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trajectory Alpha Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.