Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.76 and last traded at $24.76. 226,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 383,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMCI. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 9.58 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.48 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 30.48% and a negative return on equity of 48.57%. Research analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Mott sold 4,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $105,118.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 905,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,530,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director Richard W. Mott sold 4,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $105,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 905,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,530,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director F Barry Bays sold 1,042,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $27,631,850.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,300,798 shares of company stock valued at $34,301,779. Corporate insiders own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

