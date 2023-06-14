Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.08

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.08 and last traded at $33.06, with a volume of 270453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $557,782.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,383,549.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 951.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 500.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

See Also

