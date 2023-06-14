Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Rating) were up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 429,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 163,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 21.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market cap of C$41.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.20.

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. It primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and one prospecting license covering 1,057 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

