Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Position Lessened by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI trimmed its position in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,398 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned about 0.82% of Triton International worth $33,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Triton International by 28.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Triton International by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triton International by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triton International in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Triton International in a research report on Tuesday. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Triton International to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triton International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.
Triton International Stock Performance
Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $397.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.60 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 42.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Triton International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.85%.
About Triton International
Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Triton International (TRTN)
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
- Bowlero is Quietly Cornering The Bowling Market
- Shell’s New Dividend And Buyback Program, New Targets?
- Topgolf Callaway Brands: Teed Up for a Potential Rally?
- Silicon Motion: The Market’s Best Merger Arbitrage Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.