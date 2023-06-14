Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Position Lessened by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI trimmed its position in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,398 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned about 0.82% of Triton International worth $33,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Triton International by 28.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Triton International by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triton International by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triton International in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Triton International in a research report on Tuesday. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Triton International to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triton International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Triton International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRTN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.38. Triton International Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.64 and a fifty-two week high of $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $397.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.60 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 42.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Triton International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.85%.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

