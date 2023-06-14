TrueFi (TRU) One Day Volume Tops $2.34 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 14th. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for $0.0339 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $35.97 million and $2.34 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,061,445,051 tokens. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,058,616,800.7431034 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.03337501 USD and is down -1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $3,209,048.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

