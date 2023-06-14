TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Trading Down 8.8%

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Rating) shares were down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 100,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,028% from the average daily volume of 1,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

TT Electronics Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20.

About TT Electronics

(Get Rating)

TT Electronics Plc engages in the business of design, manufacture and sale of electronic component and sensor technology for the defense, aerospace, medical, transportation and industrial electronics markets. It operates through the following segments; Sensors & Specialist Components, Power & Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.