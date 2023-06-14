TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.25

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $21.36, with a volume of 14274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXO shares. Raymond James started coverage on TXO Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on TXO Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on TXO Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

TXO Partners ( NYSE:TXO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.51 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TXO Partners L.P. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,544,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,053,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,303,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,379,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in TXO Partners during the first quarter worth $1,542,000.

TXO Energy Partners L.P. is a master limited partnership focused on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid reserves principally in North America. TXO Energy Partners L.P. is based in FORT WORTH, Texas.

