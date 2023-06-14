U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.4% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,705,000 after buying an additional 1,441,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,820,000 after acquiring an additional 210,054 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,525,000 after buying an additional 29,521,176 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,770,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,907,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,077,000 after purchasing an additional 476,756 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.