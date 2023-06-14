Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Decreased by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 624,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 212,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $15,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6,754.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,808,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $242,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955,565 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,501.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,923,073 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303,523 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,628,166 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $440,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,008,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Price Performance

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $41.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.18.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

