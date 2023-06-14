UBS Group Boosts BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$187.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from C$179.00 to C$187.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 73.97% from the stock’s previous close.

DOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TD Securities cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$135.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$138.60.

BRP stock traded up C$1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$107.49. 125,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,809. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.43. The stock has a market cap of C$3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.52. BRP has a 1-year low of C$76.72 and a 1-year high of C$120.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$100.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$105.94.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C$3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.75 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.94 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that BRP will post 14.0499287 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

