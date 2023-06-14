United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Short Interest Update

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the May 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

United Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of UBCP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.39. 13,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $67.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.24. United Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.04.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bancorp

United Bancorp Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in United Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bancorp by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 29,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

