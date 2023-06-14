United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Short Interest Update

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the May 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
United Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of UBCP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.39. 13,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $67.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.24. United Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.04.
United Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.14%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bancorp
United Bancorp Company Profile
United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.
Further Reading
