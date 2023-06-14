United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Stock Price Down 6%

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.86 and last traded at $30.97. 521,713 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 727,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBSI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

United Bankshares Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.79.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. United Bankshares had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $362.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lacy I. Rice III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,871.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 10,950 shares of company stock worth $322,581 over the last quarter. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 427.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 27.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

