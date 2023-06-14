United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA) Short Interest Update

United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 289,900 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the May 15th total of 448,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

United Maritime Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of USEA traded up 0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 2.71. 13,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,703. United Maritime has a 1-year low of 0.80 and a 1-year high of 8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 3.16.

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported -0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 2.82 million for the quarter.

United Maritime Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Maritime

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United Maritime stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.46% of United Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of four tanker vessels and one dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 616,884 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

