United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $701,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $172.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.77. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The company has a market capitalization of $148.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

